Tesco raises full-year outlook after strong first half By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Tesco (OTC:), Britain’s biggest retailer, raised its full-year outlook as it reported a 16.6% rise in first-half core retail profit and increased sales despite labour and supply chain disruption and tough COVID-19 related comparisons a year ago.

The group forecast a full-year 2021-22 adjusted retail operating profit of between 2.5 billion pounds and 2.6 billion pounds ($3.40-$3.54 billion), having previously forecast a similar outcome to 2019-20.

Tesco, which has a 27% share of Britain’s grocery market, made adjusted retail operating profit of 1.386 billion pounds in the first half – ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 1.262 billion pounds and 1.192 billion pounds made in the same period last year.

First-half group sales rose 2.6% to 27.3 billion pounds, while UK like-for-like sales rose 1.2%, having risen 0.5% in the first quarter.

Tesco is paying an interim dividend of 3.2 pence, in line with the prior year.

($1 = 0.7351 pounds)

