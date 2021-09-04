Terry Crews is no stranger to controversy. As you know, much of what he says seemingly shocks the Black community. Earlier this week was no different when he mentioned a “cookout.”

Terry Crews tweeted about being “uninvited to the cookout.”

Terry took to Twitter and wrote, “The best thing about being uninvited to the cookout…is you never drank the koolaid.”

Commenters responded to Terry’s statement with much confusion. Someone stated, “If he keeps this up, I’m about to start asking where he was on January 6th.” Another person wrote, “We invited him a long time ago. It took him months come up with this…”

Another commenter stated, “F**k what y’all talking bout Terry Crews still invite[d] to my cookout.”

If you recall, Terry Crews stirred up controversy with his view of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. He stated, “#BlackLivesMatter doesn’t turn into #BlackLivesBetter.” After backlash, he went on Don Lemon’s show to speak on his stance.

He also attempted to reclaim the word c**n. He defined each letter with a new meaning and made the word an acronym.

Roomies, what are your thoughts about this?

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Terry Crews Tweets About Being ‘Uninvited To The Cookout’ appeared first on The Shade Room.