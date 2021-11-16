TerraForm Power Operating Third Quarter 2021 Results Webcast and Conference Call

Article content

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s Third Quarter 2021 Results Webcast and Conference Call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 under “Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.