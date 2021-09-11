Terra (LUNA) Price Crawls Up Over 25% in a Day By CoinQuora

- Terra (LUNA) is one of the biggest movers in the world of crypto.
Terra (LUNA) is one of the biggest movers in the world of crypto. Presently, the LUNA has surged over 25% over the past 24-hours, also making Terra one of the biggest gainers of the day, and crypto investors also watching closely. Moreover, investors wonder about analysts’ views on Terra.
LUNA holds 11th position on CoinMarketCap. Currently, the LUNA price is trading at $39.91 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,977,946,386, at the press time.
