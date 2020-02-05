Teresa Giudice breaks the silence about separation and Joe & # 39; s Mexico Photos

Two months after the news came online, Teresa Giudice is speaking publicly about his separation from Joe Giudice for the first time.
"We're fine," she says of herself and her daughters. Gia, Milania, Gabriella Y Audriana—Everyone who shares with Joe— in this exclusive Wednesday clip Morning pop. Continuing, the Royal Housewives of New Jersey Star emphasizes that the "first priority of the old couples is (their) daughters, and that's it."
Beyond making sure that they are still present parents of their children, Teresa tells her POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz that she and Joe are going to "support each other, no matter what." Bravo's personality wants to fulfill that promise as the two find new relationships and acknowledge having transmitted that directly to him.
"I even told Joe, & # 39; You know, when you find your partner, I'll even hang out with you to be good for my girls & # 39;" he continues, recognizing that his daughters will look for her. orientation in the processing of these new developments.
"Obviously, if I'm fine with that, they'll be fine with that," says Teresa, who discovered that that was true when Joe's photos spending time with other women during a trip to Mexico appeared several weeks ago. "I did good for (children)," he reiterates. "And they were fine with that."
For your comments to POTMTeresa had no bad feeling towards her ex when she saw the photos. "That's what he is supposed to be doing," she says. "We're not together … I want him to be happy."
Listen to Teresa's message for the people who took those photos first, and see her and Rhonj co-star Dolores Catania offer some teasers about the next reunion of the reality series, in the full clip of the previous interview.
