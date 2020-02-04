Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub: in their discussion at the RHONJ meeting after their drama: are they friends again?

%MINIFYHTMLe83fa113ea7aaea100304083da39f96a11% %MINIFYHTMLe83fa113ea7aaea100304083da39f96a12%

At the end of last month, Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub met at the Real Housewives of New Jersey meeting, so people have been wondering what their friendship status is these days. That said, it seems that an internal report can know the answer to that.

As you know, on January 23, the episode of the season 10 meeting was filmed and, according to reports, the two ladies discussed all their problems face to face.

As for the episodes that are transmitted at this time, Teresa and Danielle remain friends, but since they were shot some time ago, things have changed and fans are eager to see their consequences and a possible meeting.

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Teresa and Danielle had a conversation at the meeting. Even so, they won't be best friends again. "

However, that does not mean they are enemies!

The source continued explaining that ‘They seemed to find a way to be cordial. Teresa doesn't want to fight anyone anymore: her thoughts about life and relationships have changed completely with everything that has happened in her life. The RHONJ meeting he recorded last week was quite explosive, but there weren't as many shouts and shouts as the meetings in the past. Women found better ways to articulate. It is clear that they have matured and grown, but will remain explosive and entertaining. "

Before her meeting episode, it seems that her meat also featured Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who is also part of the program.

Another source previously shared with the same media that ‘During filming, there was an incident involving Teresa, Danielle and Melissa that caused the break in their friendship. Danielle and Teresa's friendship is irreparable. Both have moved away completely and have not spoken since filming. "

Well, it seems they couldn't help dealing with the drama at the meeting, facing it.



