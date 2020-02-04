Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub & # 39; won't be best friends again & # 39; after & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Fallout meeting

Bravo

A source affirms to the site that, although the two seem civilized in the current episodes of the reality series Bravo, their relationship has changed after the meeting, which was filmed last month.

Teresa Giudice Y Danielle Staub they had an intense discussion when they filmed season 10 of "The true housewives of New Jersey"on January 23. And a new report suggests that the two spoke after the consequences.

The source says that the 47-year-old and the 57-year-old "will never be best friends again." However, that does not necessarily mean that they are strengthening.

"They seemed to find a way to be friendly," the source adds. "Teresa doesn't want to fight anyone anymore. Her thoughts about life and relationships have completely changed with everything that happened in her life."

From the meeting, the source says: "The RHONJ meeting he recorded last week was quite explosive, but there were not as many shouts and shouts as the meetings in the past. The women found better ways of articulating. It is clear that I have matured and grown, but will remain explosive and entertaining. "

Season 10 will be the last for Danielle when she announced her departure last month. Stopped by "Watch what happens live"he told the host Andy Cohen, "In the last 12 years and 10 seasons, I have been part of this whole franchise and I am very happy to meet and be on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to do so. Go and do something that I want to make my heart happy every day. And so, I will never return as & # 39; Housewife & # 39; again ".

As for her plans after leaving "RHONJ," Danielle said she would start a cooking channel to help her meditate. "I'm going to start my own cooking channel," he said. "Cooking is therapy for me, so basically I call it & # 39; Cooking Therapy & # 39; I find my peace in the kitchen."