Terence Corcoran: The Rogers dual-class share market

Don’t kill dual-class shares; free the investment market Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Article content The Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) control battle has fuelled a new round of calls for a regulatory clampdown on — or even the elimination of — dual-class shares from the Canadian investment markets. It’s an old debate, a favourite theme of shareholder activists and some legalists. The future of the movement could get a push one way or another in the wake of an expected decision from the British Columbia Supreme Court.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In simplified form, the Court will determine whether the family of Edward Rogers, who’s voting shares control 97 per cent of the voting power over the company, has the authority to swoop in and make dramatic changes to the management and board of directors of RCI. One legal expert not involved in the case told me he believes Edward Rogers will prevail in the B.C. court decision. The decision, expected in the next day or so, will be based on a raft of details, family intrigue and legal complexities under B.C. securities legislation. We leave those details aside for the moment and look at the renewal of the great campaign against dual class shares. For starters, there are suggestions in many reports that Edward Rogers’ attempt to replace CEO Joe Natale and members of the board has undermined RCI’s share value. In fact, RCI shares began a dramatic fall back on June 21 after Natale released the company’s quarterly report (see graph). Exactly why the shares fell from $67 to $62 in a few hours and ultimately down to $56 a share isn’t clear. RCI stock, in other words, had already fallen when Edward Rogers made his moves. As far as we can tell, he is not responsible for the bulk of the weakness in RCI’s share price.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Another suggestion is that the Rogers family, which holds 97 per cent of voting shares and only 10 per cent of non-voting shares, is by implication not acting in the best interest of all shareholders and the unprotected masses of institutional and individual investors who own 90 per of the company. One of the anti-dual-class share activists is Catherine McCall, head of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance. In a Globe and Mail commentary , McCall said that it is the non-voting shareholders and other stakeholders who “have a lot to lose when a company fails because of poor governance.” Going by the numbers, however, the Rogers’ family trusts have a far greater share of their wealth tied up in RCI, about 10 per cent of the company’s $30-billion market cap, than most investors. The Rogers family has more riding on RCI’s fate than anyone else involved in the management and board control battle.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content McCall dismissed the argument that dual-class shares protect corporations from unwanted takeovers and interference from assorted activist and minority shareholders out to stage revolts. McCall’s main objection seems to be that the dual-class structure fosters cronyism, nepotism and a general “lack of accountability.” No doubt some of this is accurate, and worth debating, although the claim that dual-class shares create bad governance does not seem to deter shareholders from buying billions of dollars worth of non-voting shares in dual-class corporations. The investment market is substantially based on market principles, which means that investors of all kinds can make their own assessments. Disclosure requirements abound and shareholders are aware of the voting rights they receive or do not receive when they buy shares. If dual-class corporations are bad investments, investors can decide not to invest. Simple.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.