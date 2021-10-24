Tentative Three-Year Agreement Reached Between LifeLabs and BCGEU

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs is pleased to announce that following successful negotiations, we have reached a tentative three-year agreement with the BCGEU.

We are pleased with the outcome and look forward to our continued partnership with the BCGEU.

Further details will be shared soon.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com

