Tennis star Naomi Osaka shows interest in Dogecoin, launches NFT By Cointelegraph

Naomi Osaka, a top professional tennis player from Japan, has been open about diversifying her investments in cryptocurrency after noticing the hype around Dogecoin (DOGE), which was primarily led by Elon Musk.
In a recent Bloomberg interview, Osaka revealed that she has been in talks with her agent about cryptocurrencies after reading about Dogecoin and its possibility to “pop up.”
