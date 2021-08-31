Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Interested in Dogecoin Investment By CoinQuora

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Interested in Dogecoin Investment



Naomi Osaka is interested in buying Dogecoin.

She says she’s looking to diversify her investments in crypto and noticed doge because of the hype surrounding it.

Osaka has already stepped into the NFT space by launching her own exclusive collectibles.

Japan-based top tennis player Naomi Osaka is looking to diversify her investments in cryptocurrency. DOGE seems to be her new chosen crypto toy.

The hype around Dogecoin (DOGE) makes it an attractive investment for many, and so is the case with the tennis star. For this DOGE needs to thank top supporter Elon Musk. The Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO has led most social media engagement for it, as well as many price jumps.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Osaka shared that she is discussing buying new crypto with her agent. Reading about Dogecoin and its likeliness to “po…

