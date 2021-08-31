Tencent shares fall more than 2% after China tightens rules for young video gamers By Reuters

(Reuters) – Shares of Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd dropped more than 2% on Tuesday, after China announced new rules for young video gamers.
That compared to a 0.4% slide in the benchmark and a 0.6% gain in Hang Seng Tech Index.
China announced on Monday rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as “spiritual opium”.
