Tencent shares fall more than 2% after China tightens rules for young video gamers By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang



(Reuters) – Shares of Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd dropped more than 2% on Tuesday, after China announced new rules for young video gamers.

That compared to a 0.4% slide in the benchmark and a 0.6% gain in Hang Seng Tech Index.

China announced on Monday rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as “spiritual opium”.