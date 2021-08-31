Tencent shares fall after China tightens rules for young video gamers

Article content

Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped nearly 3% on Tuesday, after China announced new rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

Beijing said the move was necessary to stop growing addiction to what it once described as “spiritual opium.”

Jefferies analysts said on Monday that they expected to see about a 3% impact to Tencent’s earnings from the new rules, assuming gaming contributes about 60% of its total revenue. They also forecasted that its smaller rivals like NetEase will suffer limited impact.