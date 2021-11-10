Tencent posts better than expected 3% profit jump By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:) posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations as it flagged the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny and a slowdown in advertising.

Net profit for the three months through September rose to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.18 billion), above an average Refinitiv estimate of 35 billion yuan drawn from 14 analysts.

Revenue climbed 13% to 142.4 billion yuan, slightly below expectations.

Sales from mobile games rose 9%, the owner of games such as “Honor of Kings” and “PUBG mobile” said in a statement.

The period also saw China’s largest company by market value hit by new limits https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-rolls-out-new-rules-minors-online-gaming-xinhua-2021-08-30 on the amount of time minors can spend playing video games. The government has not approved any new games since August.

Beijing’s year-long crackdown on its once-freewheeling internet industry has punished well-known companies for engaging in what were previously considered regular market practices, wiping billions of dollars off their market values.

($1 = 6.3917 renminbi)

