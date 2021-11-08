Tencent Music revenue rises 3% as content push brings in listeners By Reuters

(Reuters) – China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:) reported a 3% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as efforts to bolster content attracted more paying users to its Spotify-like music streaming platform.
Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd-controlled company rose to 7.805 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) in the third quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of 7.85 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.
($1 = 6.3980 renminbi)
