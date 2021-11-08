Home Business Tencent Music revenue rises 3% as content push brings in listeners By...

Tencent Music revenue rises 3% as content push brings in listeners By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) – China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:) reported a 3% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as efforts to bolster content attracted more paying users to its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd-controlled company rose to 7.805 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) in the third quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of 7.85 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.3980 renminbi)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©