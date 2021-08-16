Tencent Music posts over 15% rise in quarterly revenue By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:) posted a 15.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform.
Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd-controlled company rose to 8.01 billion yuan ($1.24 billion) in the second quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of 8.13 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 6.4742 renminbi)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.