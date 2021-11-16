Temas Resources Announces Appointment of Robert Schafer as Executive Chairman

Mr. Schafer has more than 30 years of experience working internationally in business development and exploration roles with major and junior mining companies. He is also Past-President of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and Past Chairman of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He serves as a director for a select number of public resource companies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas”) [CSE: TMAS] is pleased to announce that Robert Schafer has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Temas also announces that Michael Rowley has stepped down from the Board of Directors. The board wishes to thank Michael for his valuable contributions to the success of the Company.

“We thank Michael Rowley for bringing his background in mineral processing and metallurgical engineering to the Company as we started building the sustainable “green” mineral processing technologies side of Temas Resources. We are now looking for royalty and applications agreements for these technologies and Bob Schafer’s skill set and global network will help us advance the next stage of the Company’s growth” stated Temas CEO Michael Dehn.

Additionally, Kyler Hardy is stepping down as Chairman of the board but will remain a director.

About Temas Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and processes by which minerals are extracted in an environmentally friendly manner. The Company invests in and works to apply green technology across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies. The Company is advancing Fe-Ti-V projects in Quebec and soon expects to be active at its boron projects in Serbia.

Qualified Person

Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Temas Resources Corp.,

“Kyler Hardy”

Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Temas Resources, future growth potential for Temas Resources and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of iron, titanium, vanadium and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Temas Resources’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006350/en/

Contacts

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Michael Dehn

President and CEO

E-mail: michael@temasresources.com

Tel: 647-477-2382

or

Dave Burwell

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: dave@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-410-7907

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

