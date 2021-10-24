Telstra to buy Digicel Pacific in Australia government-backed $1.6 bln deal

Article content

Telstra Corp Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy the Pacific operations of telecom firm Digicel Group in a $1.6 billion deal largely funded by the Australian government and seen as a way to block China’s rising influence in the region.

The government will front $1.33 billion of the total value, with Telstra contributing the rest, the Australian telco and a government statement said.

With China building its influence in the region, and months of market and media speculation surrounding Digicel’s future, Telstra said https://www.reuters.com/business/telstra-australian-govt-finalising-bid-digicels-pacific-assets-sources-2021-10-14 the Australian government approached it to help it buy the business.