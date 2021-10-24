Telstra to buy Digicel Pacific in Australia government-backed $1.6 bln deal

Article content SYDNEY — Telstra Corp Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy the Pacific operations of telecom firm Digicel Group in a $1.6 billion deal largely funded by the Australian government and seen as a way to block China’s rising influence in the region. The government will front $1.33 billion of the total value, with Telstra contributing the rest, the Australian telco and a government statement said. With China building its influence in the region, and months of market and media speculation surrounding Digicel’s future, Telstra said https://www.reuters.com/business/telstra-australian-govt-finalising-bid-digicels-pacific-assets-sources-2021-10-14 the Australian government approached it to help it buy the business.

Article content “Digicel Pacific is a commercially attractive asset and critical to telecommunications in the region,” Telstra Chief Executive Officer Andrew Penn said in a statement. “The Australian government is strongly committed to supporting quality private sector investment infrastructure in the Pacific region.” A sale of Digicel to a Chinese company would have been a cause of concern for the Australian government, amid rising strategic competition between Washington allies and Beijing in the Pacific region. Digicel last year denied an Australian newspaper report it was considering a sale of its Pacific business to state-owned China Mobile Ltd. A joint statement by several Australian government ministers said on Monday that the acquisition reflected the government’s support of secure and reliable infrastructure in the region.