Telsa hints it may soon resume support for crypto payments By Cointelegraph

Telsa hints it may soon resume support for crypto payments

Matilda Colman
Tesla (NASDAQ:), the majo electric vehicle manufacturer headed by proselytizer Elon Musk, has hinted that it may soon look to restore support for crypto payments.

In a September quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), the firm stated it “may in the future restart the practice of transacting in cryptocurrencies,” suggesting Tesla is eying resuming support purchases made using digital assets.