Telkom Indonesia unit Mitratel targets record $1.68 bln IPO

JAKARTA — PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), a unit of Telkom Indonesia, plans to raise up to 24 trillion rupiah ($1.68 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), which would be the country’s biggest ever.

Indonesia’s largest telecoms tower operator aims to sell a stake of 29.85% in the share sale at a price range of 775 rupiah to 975 rupiah, Telkom CEO Ririek Ardiansyah told a parliament committee on Wednesday.

If priced at the top end of the range, Mitratel’s IPO would beat the record IPO of e-commerce Bukalapak https://www.reuters.com/technology/bukalapak-raises-15-bln-indonesias-biggest-ipo-sources-2021-07-21, which raised $1.5 billion in July.