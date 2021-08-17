Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Telecoms services firm Syniverse Technologies LLC plans to go public through a merger deal with a blank check company that would give it an enterprise value of $2.85 billion. The deal will provide Syniverse with up to $1.17 billion in cash, through a combination of equity and equity-linked capital, blank check firm M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp said in a statement on Monday. After the deal, the public company will be named Syniverse Technologies Corporation, and its stock will trade under the ticker “SYNV” on the New York Stock Exchange.