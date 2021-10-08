Telecom Italia to partner with Oracle to offer cloud services in Italy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22
© Reuters.

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (MI:) (TIM) and its unit Noovle have signed a partnership with business software maker Oracle (NYSE:) to offer cloud services in Italy, the three companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Under the partnership, the firms will offer services to enterprises and public entities to implement a so-called ‘multi-cloud strategy’, which would allow them to switch to an alternative provider in case of an outage.

TIM also selected Oracle to help migrate the group’s mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud, they added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR