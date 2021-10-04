Tehran Alludes to Steps For Atomic Talks Resuming: Iran Snapshot

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Iran’s foreign minister said the U.S. should release at least $10 billion of frozen Iranian funds if it wants Tehran to resume nuclear talks, casting another shadow on efforts to revive a 2015 atomic deal.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran had told the U.S. via intermediaries “a serious signal” was needed. That happened after U.S. President Joe Biden reached out to Iran about the negotiations, he told Iranian state TV. A sixth round of nuclear talks ended inconclusively in June and no date’s been set for the next one. It’s unclear whether Amirabdollahian was setting a hard precondition.