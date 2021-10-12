Teck’s QB2 Site Visit November 1, 2021

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay and members of Teck’s senior management team will be presenting on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time at Teck’s virtual QB2 Site Visit.

The live webcast will be available on Teck’s website at www.teck.com .

Participants will be able to ask questions through the conference call facilities, and materials to accompany the event will be available online. The conference call dial-in is 416.406.0743 or toll free 800.898.3989, quote 4082377 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.