Technology Innovation Institute’s Directed Energy Research Centre becomes First-in-Region to Replicate Electromagnetic Pulses from High-altitude Nuclear Reaction

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today announced that its Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC) has become the first such entity in the region capable of reproducing the high-altitude electromagnetic pulses (HEMP) generated during nuclear reaction in high altitudes at its electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) labs. The Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse Simulator offers critical infrastructures, service providers, and research institutions in the UAE and wider GCC region greater autonomy when it comes to testing – a function that needed to earlier be outsourced abroad.

DERC’s EMC labs comprise a modular semi-anechoic chamber that enables testing to evaluate susceptibility of electronics to electromagnetic pulses while providing the necessary evidence that these comply with international standards.

In partnership with Montena Technologies, a leading Switzerland-based company specialising in the generation and measurement of high-voltage fast transient impulses, simulating natural and human-made electromagnetic phenomena, and a key manufacturer of Nuclear EMP systems, DERC has commissioned a system to replicate the electromagnetic environment generated by a nuclear reaction at high altitudes (more than 40 km above the ground) in the laboratory.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of Technology Innovation Institute (TII), said: “In line with our ambition to continue to develop breakthrough solutions that drive IP development and facilitate cutting-edge scientific research, this new capability is important. As a leading technology institute in the region, we are committed to building the UAE’s science, technology, and engineering prowess, while leveraging the power of advanced technologies to make our world more secure.”

Dr Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC), said: “We are delighted to add this capability to DERC’s growing resources of cutting-edge technological solutions that are shaping our future. A Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse simulator is unique to the GCC region and is crucial for the protection of strategic systems and critical infrastructures.”

DERC and TII can now offer government entities and industry in the UAE, the requisite experimental, numerical, and analytical support to verify accurate hardening of equipment against multiple international standards.