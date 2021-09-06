Tech shares lead European stocks close to record highs By Reuters

(Reuters) – European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, as hopes of more economic stimulus bolstered global sentiment.
The pan-European index rose 0.4% by 0712 GMT, holding 3 points below its all-time high after reversing Friday’s losses on a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
While a U.S. holiday is expected to result in thin market volumes, Asian shares reached six-week peaks on talk of more stimulus in Japan and China. [MKTS/GLOB]
Tech stocks rose 1.1% to a fresh two-decade high, with shares in chip equipment maker ASML and Dutch tech investor Prosus (OTC:) providing the biggest boost.
French engineering group Spie fell 4.2% after it confirmed it has submitted a non-binding offer to buy Equans, the newly created services unit of French energy group Engie.
