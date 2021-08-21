Tech industry workers in Canada are in very high demand

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
There’s never been a better time to move into tech in Canada, with more jobs available now than before COVID-19
According to a report published in December 2020, Canada is losing its tech talent, and Canadian companies are trying to attract new workers – even those from other countries. While the Canadian economy certainly took a hit during the pandemic, tech-related jobs have bounced back more quickly than in other industries.
As reported in CIC News, “Occupations in the information and technology sector also took a hit when Canada went into lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. However, unlike other occupations, STEM jobs have recovered spectacularly.”
The included positions in this bounceback include engineers, programmers, and a range of other tech roles. It shows that the information technology industry is incredibly robust and that those seeking to work in Canada as programmers, coders or engineers have a great opportunity to secure a great role.
Tech industry workers are in demand
With this news that tech industry workers are in demand, all potential programmers and engineers need is the right education to get them started. These careers required dedicated focus and have a lot of complex information that requires mastery for success. Knowing programming languages like Python, understanding machine learning, and having a detailed knowledge of data science are all essential to landing a position and getting ahead.
Start a new tech career with the right education
A good place to start is with The 2021 Big Data Certification Super Training Bundle, which covers all the above topics and more, and is primed to help you either shore up your knowledge or help you to start learning what you need to be successful. It’s currently available for $75.99, a reduction of 98 per cent off the full ordinary list price of $3,771. With highly-rated instructors teaching 15 comprehensive courses over 113 hours of essential content, you’ll be well on the path to your dream tech job sooner than you know it.
