Tech industry workers in Canada are in very high demand

There's never been a better time to move into tech in Canada, with more jobs available now than before COVID-19

Article content According to a report published in December 2020, Canada is losing its tech talent, and Canadian companies are trying to attract new workers – even those from other countries. While the Canadian economy certainly took a hit during the pandemic, tech-related jobs have bounced back more quickly than in other industries.

Article content As reported in CIC News, “Occupations in the information and technology sector also took a hit when Canada went into lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. However, unlike other occupations, STEM jobs have recovered spectacularly.” The included positions in this bounceback include engineers, programmers, and a range of other tech roles. It shows that the information technology industry is incredibly robust and that those seeking to work in Canada as programmers, coders or engineers have a great opportunity to secure a great role.

