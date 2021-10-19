Tech giants drive Hong Kong shares to five-week high

Article content

Hong Kong shares ended at a five-week high on Tuesday, fueled by tech giants tracking an overnight Wall Street rally, with video platform Bilibili Inc leading gains.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.5% to close at 25,787.21, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.8% to end at 9,136.07.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose over 3%, tracking a tech-driven Wall Street rally, with Bilibili leading gains, jumping 12%.

** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group added 1.2%. The company said on Tuesday it had developed a processor that would be used to power servers in its data centers.