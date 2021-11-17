Tech giants drag Hong Kong shares lower ahead of earnings

Article content

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by tech giants ahead of third-quarter earnings reports.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3%, to 25,650.08, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%, to 9,193.21.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.6%, with food delivery company Meituan and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group down 1.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

** Alibaba is expected to report its earning results on Thursday, while Meituan will likely release its results near the end of November.