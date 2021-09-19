Tech Giant, Apple, Faces Class Action Complaint From XRP Holders By CoinQuora

Tech Giant, Apple, Faces Class Action Complaint From XRP Holders
  • Apple faces a complaint sent to the federal court of Maryland.
  • Plaintiff claims that Apple allowed “phishing” through Toast Plus, a crypto wallet.
  • For now, Apple is yet to release their statement on the matter.

In a filing sent to the federal court in Maryland, plaintiffs argue that Apple participated or allowed “hacking and breach of financial account information and actual theft of personal financial assets.” According to the filing, Apple did this by “authorizing a malicious application in the App store”, in the name of Toast Plus.

On one front, there is a feud between SEC and . On the other hand, XRP holders are also taking legal actions. However, this time, against Apple Inc (NASDAQ:). and not regulators or authorities.

In detail, Plaintiff Hadonna Diep claims that Apple allowed “phishing” from an application disguised as a crypto wallet, Toast Plus…

