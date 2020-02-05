Teairra Mari Trolls 50 Cent on her Walk of Fame star

WENN / Apega / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; It shows an old edited photo of Fif sitting like a beggar on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after he earned his true star at the landmark.

Teairra Mari has cast shadow on 50 cents after he earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 32-year-old singer / actress posted on Instagram and then deleted an edited image of the rapper / actor sitting on the Walk of Fame while dressing like a beggar in a green hooded jacket.

"Congratulations on the star @ 50cent that I predicted this past year," Teairra wrote next to the image, while directing his followers to a link in his biography. It turns out that the photo is not new, as it has been used as a work of art for her song "I Aint Got it Teairra Mari", which she called an official 50 Cent album and released in April 2019.

Teairra aims for 50 Cent after the latter received an additional $ 5,000 in a lawsuit against the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star. The singer of" Make Her Feel Good "was ordered to deliver the cash in penalties.

According to the documents obtained by The Blast, Teairra was also ordered to grant the "In Da Club" striker access to his financial records, so that Fif can collect the $ 30,000 he owes in attorneys' fees. 50 Cent previously accused Mari of refusing to hand over his bank records and of breaking the deadlines in the case.

Their legal dispute began in 2018 when Teairra sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, accusing them of participating in a plan to objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade sexually by publishing a sexually graphic video.

She claimed that 50 Cent re-posted the video on her account, but he insisted that when she went viral with the video, she was already on the Internet. A judge sided with the rap star and awarded him $ 30,000 in attorneys' fees, which he still owes him.

On Tuesday, February 4, 50 Cent went to his own Instagram account to politely ask him to give him what he deserves. "I don't argue anymore, so you think you can have my money for Monday," he published along with a screenshot of an article about the additional $ 5k that Teairra should pay him.