Teachers to buy HomeEquity Bank, known for reverse mortgages

Article content The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is acquiring the parent company of HomeEquity Bank, best known for its reverse-mortgage business, from Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. and other minority shareholders.

Article content The purchase of the Schedule 1 bank is subject to regulatory approvals, expected in the first half of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Teachers’ said the bank is “well positioned for sustained growth” as more Canadians near retirement age, a prime time for reverse mortgages that provide loans against a home while the borrower continues to live there. “HomeEquity Bank is an excellent fit for our growing portfolio of leading financial services firms,” said Karen Frank, senior managing director of equities at the pension fund. “We believe the company has a high-quality management team, a solid value proposition for consumers and room to grow their business given Canada’s aging population as well as the increased attractiveness of staying in your own home as you age.”

Article content Teachers’ interests in the financial services sector include stakes in Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Company, Allworth Financial, Fairstone Financial, and RATESDOTCA. The pension fund, which had net assets of $227.7 billion at the end of June, is also seeking to capitalize on aging populations through investments in life insurance companies including Constellation Insurance Holdings in the United States and Greenstone in Australia.

CIBC rolls out new logo in makeover strategy Financial sector braces for bank tax following Liberal minority win PayPal to offer high-yield savings account as part of app overhaul Steven Ranson, chief executive of HomeEquity Bank, said Teachers’ long-term investment horizon and capital profile make its natural fit for his business. The pension is expected to step into the the roles filled by private equity firm Birch Hill over the past nine years, including providing capital to the bank, he said.

Article content The reverse mortgage business has grown significantly under Birch Hill’s ownership due, in part, to increased diversity of distribution channels, product expansion, and significant investment in marketing and technologies. Disappearing workplace pensions and stringent stress tests on traditional mortgage renewals have also been cited among factors pushing seniors to tap home equity in order to pay debts and fund their retirement. In an interview, Ranson said Teachers had approached Birch Hill about acquiring their stake after researching the reverse mortgage sector internationally, and the pension fund and private equity firm have been talking “for a while.” He added that HomeEquity’s performance was among the reasons Birch Hill stayed longer than is typical for private equity.

Article content “Our results have just been so good for the last couple of years that I think they wanted to hang on to it for maybe a bit longer than they otherwise would,” he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the desire of seniors to remain in their homes. “Nobody wants to move and they certainly don’t want to move into some sort of group settings,” he said. In 2020, HomeEquity reported record originations of $820 million for 2019, up from $309 million five years earlier. The company’s results were in line with a near tripling of reverse mortgages in Canada during that period, reaching $3.92 billion by October 2019, according to figures from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. Ranson said HomeEquity is now “closing in on $1 billion” in originations for 2021. A reverse mortgage typically carries a higher rate of annual interest than a traditional mortgage but no payments are made until the homeowner sells the house or dies, in which case the loan must be repaid by their estate. HomeEquity’s current one-year rate is 3.99 per cent, Ranson said. • Email: bshecter@postmedia.com | Twitter: BatPost

