Tayshia Adams Talks Zac Clark Breakup On ‘Men Tell All’ – Hollywood Life

One month after her breakup from Zac Clark, Tayshia Adams spoke about the split for the first time during the Dec. 6 ‘Men Tell All’ special for season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette.’

The Men Tell All special was mostly about Michelle Young and her season of The Bachelorette, but Tayshia Adams also had something to address as host of the event. Men Tell All was filmed shortly after Tayshia’s breakup from Zac Clark, and she broke her silence about the situation during the reunion show, which aired on Dec. 6. This was Tayshia’s first time speaking publicly about her breakup from Zac, who she got engaged to on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020.

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia told her co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe, when Kaitlyn asked why she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. “We tried really hard and I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds. You know how it is. It’s really tough.” Tayshia broke down in tears and even had to walk offstage briefly after making her statement about the split.

Tayshia and Zac were together for more than a year when reps confirmed their split in mid-November. The breakup came after they ran the New York City marathon together. Just days after the marathon, Tayshia was hospitalized for a kidney infection. Meanwhile, her and Zac’s lack of social media posts about each other during this time had fans wondering if they had called it quits. The news was confirmed on Nov. 22.

Tayshia was the star of The Bachelorette for season 16, replacing Clare Crawley, who left the show after just two weeks due to forming a connection with Dale Moss (the two also split in 2021). Tayshia fell in love with Zac on The Bachelorette, and accepted his proposal in late summer 2020. When their finale aired that December, they were still very much together and in love.

Amidst their budding relationship, Tayshia even moved to New York City to be with Zac. However, her busy schedule meant that they were spending a lot of time apart. Tayshia hosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021, which kept her away from Zac for several weeks at a time. Although they were finally able to be back together in the Big Apple this fall, it was, apparently, too late. Now, both stars are living separately in New York City, but they are doing so as singles.