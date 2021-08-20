Taylor Zakhar Perez Facts

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
This newcomer is on the rise.
1.
To start, Taylor Zakhar Perez plays a dreamboat named Marco in the second and third installments of The Kissing Booth.
3.
He’s also had guest spots on Young & Hungry, Scandal and Awkward.
4.
The actor portrayed Noah Torres on 2017’s Embeds, one of his longest recurring TV roles to date.
10.
He was previously a competitive swimmer on a nationally ranked team. He even earned a scholarship to Fordham University, but he ultimately turned it down to focus on his acting career.
11.
More than 4 million people follow him on Instagram. He often posts behind-the-scenes photos from set, breathtaking travel snapshots and more.
12.
Taylor has a close friendship with his co-star Joey King despite many believing they were dating at one point.
14.
He loves spending time outdoors and knows how to sail.
15.
Taylor attended UCLA where he studied Spanish, Culture and Community while minoring in TV and Film.
17.
When he’s not on set, Taylor’s an avid traveler and has shared an array of photos from his exciting adventures around the globe.
18.
He’s absolutely team Marco when it comes to The Kissing Booth universe.
19.
Finally, he wants to continue taking on roles that “depict the Latinx community in a positive light” to help shed any existing stereotypes in Hollywood.
Were you a fan of Marco in The Kissing Booth 3? Let us know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!