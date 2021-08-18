Taylor Zakhar Hottest Photos

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Just give me a sec to pick my jaw up off the floor, thanks.
So, you just watched The Kissing Booth 3, and you can’t stop thinking about how Taylor Zakhar Perez (who plays Marco) invented being hot.
Before we get into the details of how the Mexican American actor is a certified hottie (not to be confused with Megan Thee Stallion’s capital-H Hottie, although I hope he’s of that variety too), let’s talk facts.
So, let’s get into it.
In this selfie, the sun is literally shining on him, like he’s actually ethereal and glowing — and will you just glance at the vein that’s popping out of his shoulder?!
His crooked smile, and the power it holds over me.
Fine, I’ll say it. Taylor is giving Milo Ventimiglia‘s beloved and iconic crooked smile a run for its money.
This dimple, and — once again — the power it holds over me.
Let’s discuss how much we would all love to be a large body of water right now.
Someone book this man a role where he plays an angel or a god or something.
Actually invented jean jackets?
He’s just so pretty.
In this Kissing Booth 3 still, he looks perfectly boyish with his slightly tousled wavy hair.
Just top-tier pearly whites right here.
Just dazzling.
It’s the way the fresh bruise and chain amplify his hotness in a very particular and inexplicable way.
And then when he tells her to look at him when she’s feeling off the day before their dance battle in The Kissing Booth 2.
Then, there’s pre-kissing Elle.
Once again, when he looks at Noah (Jacob Elordi) like he literally could not be bothered with his existence…it stirs something up within me.
Here too, because I couldn’t just pick one from this scene, obviously.
Basically, I can’t stop thinking about Taylor and can’t wait to see what movies and/or shows he does next, because you KNOW I’ll be watching.
