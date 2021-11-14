Taylor Swift’s Famous Friends And One Ex Were At SNL

All is well between these famous pals.

Taylor Swift performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” for the first time on Saturday Night Live yesterday, and it was stunning.


NBC

The whole performance was a JOURNEY. Can Taylor win an Emmy for this? I’ll find out.

Some of Taylor’s very famous friends came to the show to support her on this very important occasion, including Blake Lively and Sadie Sink.


Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

Sadie is the star of the “All Too Well” short film, and Blake directed the yet-to-be-released music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” one of the new songs from Red (Taylor’s Version).

Also present was Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds, seen here photographing Taylor, Sadie, and SNL‘s Bowen Yang.

Who else was there? Longtime Swiftie Cara Delevigne!


Gotham / Getty Images / Getty Images

Cara arrived with Anya Taylor-Joy, who will be co-starring with Taylor in an upcoming David O. Russell film.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Anya herself hosted SNL back in May.

Sophie Turner was there, and guess who she brought along?


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

THAT’S RIGHT, JOE JONAS.


Roga / @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Sophie previously praised “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a song by Taylor that is (maybe, allegedly, perhaps) about Joe and Taylor’s relationship from back in the day. Another fun detail: When Taylor hosted SNL in 2009, her monologue contained a reference to an ex named Joe. That Joe was there yesterday to see her perform “All Too Well” is a lovely full circle moment. 

Finally, Selena Gomez was also there, in what looks like a heavenly comfortable sweater.


@taylorswift/Taylor Swift

Taylor shared a video of the two of them together backstage on TikTok.

Perhaps I am simply emotional from hearing “All Too Well” too many times, but there is something very sweet about so many friends — old and new — coming to witness such an important occasion for Taylor.

