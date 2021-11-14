Taylor Swift’s All Too Well Short Film And John Mayer

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

“John Mayer, you’re next.”

Table of Contents

John Mayer (pictured below) is clutching his pearls as we Speak (Now). Probably, LOL, let me backtrack a bit.

As you know, Taylor Swift dropped her already record-breaking short film for the 10-minute version of her fan-fave Red-era track, “All Too Well.” The short, which Taylor directed, wrote, and starred in, features Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink presumably acting out Taylor’s whirlwind romance with Jake Gyllenhaal — the man who the song is allegedly about.

View this video on YouTube


Taylor Swift / Republic Records / Via youtu.be

Jake and Taylor dated for roughly three months at the end of 2010 — when he was 29 and she was 20 — before breaking up in early 2011. Opening up about her casting decisions, Taylor said she immediately thought of Dylan and Sadie — who are 30 and 19, respectively — and had no “backups” if they weren’t interested in their roles.

Of course, the “All Too Well” short film comes alongside the Grammy-winner’s rerelease of Red, which follows her rerelease of 2008’s Fearless in early April of this year. Taylor’s versions — which include never-before-heard tracks and extended plays — are debuting amid her battle to regain control of her masters from her old record label, Big Machine.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV

Which brings us to (*drumroll please*) Taylor’s likely planned rerelease of Speak Now, her third studio album that originally debuted in 2010. Fans are speculating that the 31-year-old singer-songwriter will continue her rerecording process by releasing new versions of mega-hits like “Back to December” and “Dear John” — the latter of which is about none other than…


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

John Mayer — you guessed it! If the age difference between Jake and Taylor was uncomfortable for you, this romance takes the cake. The pair were linked from late 2009 to February 2010, when Taylor was 19 and he was 32.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In “Dear John,” Taylor sings the line “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home, I should’ve known.” Many fans have also pointed out that Taylor still hasn’t reached the age John was when they dated. 

So, yeah, a lot of people should be scared, and by “a lot of people” I mean John.

if taylor swift ended jake gyllenhaal in a 13 minute short film, imagine what she could do to john mayer with dear john


Twitter: @tshoevalia / Via Twitter: @tshoevelia

Now that the “All Too Well” short film is a thing, a “Dear John” short film is no longer a want but an absolute need. Penn Badgley would absolutely devour this role!!!


Jb Lacroix / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

See a roundup of some of the best tweets from fans below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR