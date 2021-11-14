Taylor Swift’s All Too Well Short Film And John Mayer

“John Mayer, you’re next.”
As you know, Taylor Swift dropped her already record-breaking short film for the 10-minute version of her fan-fave Red-era track, “All Too Well.” The short, which Taylor directed, wrote, and starred in, features Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink presumably acting out Taylor’s whirlwind romance with Jake Gyllenhaal — the man who the song is allegedly about.
Of course, the “All Too Well” short film comes alongside the Grammy-winner’s rerelease of Red, which follows her rerelease of 2008’s Fearless in early April of this year. Taylor’s versions — which include never-before-heard tracks and extended plays — are debuting amid her battle to regain control of her masters from her old record label, Big Machine.
Which brings us to (*drumroll please*) Taylor’s likely planned rerelease of Speak Now, her third studio album that originally debuted in 2010. Fans are speculating that the 31-year-old singer-songwriter will continue her rerecording process by releasing new versions of mega-hits like “Back to December” and “Dear John” — the latter of which is about none other than…
John Mayer — you guessed it! If the age difference between Jake and Taylor was uncomfortable for you, this romance takes the cake. The pair were linked from late 2009 to February 2010, when Taylor was 19 and he was 32.
So, yeah, a lot of people should be scared, and by “a lot of people” I mean John.
Now that the “All Too Well” short film is a thing, a “Dear John” short film is no longer a want but an absolute need. Penn Badgley would absolutely devour this role!!!
See a roundup of some of the best tweets from fans below: