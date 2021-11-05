Taylor Swift Wrote And Directed An All Too Well Short Film

*screams* “SO CASUALLY CRUEL IN THE NAME OF BEING HONEST” 🎶🧣
Despite her album announcement all the way back in June, Taylor hasn’t released any re-recorded Red singles yet. But, Taylor did promise us that the wait would be worth it…and from the looks of it, she’s absolutely right.
On Good Morning America, Taylor shared that her 10 minute version of “All Too Well” will be getting more than just a music video — it’s going to be a short film! Written and directed by Taylor herself, the short will premier alongside the re-recorded album on November 12.
Taylor will star in the short film alongside Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, Fear Street) and Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf, Maze Runner).
Swifties everywhere are going absolutely bonkers over the news about the fan-favorite song. And, of course, there are tons of *chefs kiss* Jake Gyllenhaal memes.
BRB, going to buy tissues and ice cream for the full Red (Taylor’s Version) experience next week.