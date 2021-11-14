Taylor Swift Talks Red Taylor’s Version, Ex’s Experience

In particular, Seth asked, “I wonder, if there are people who might think that they’re the ones you were singing about, if it’s easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later.”
“I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” Taylor replied, smile on her face.
“I’m sure there’s nothing they’d rather hear less,” Seth teased in response.
When asked if she felt that the experience was cathartic, Taylor said that she thought back to the stress she felt when Red initially came out when she was just 22: “I was honestly really sad, because I had actually gone through the stuff that I had sung about. But this time, I’ve got sunglasses on, a mojito, it’s chill this time. It’s really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad, not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry.”
Back when Red first came out, Taylor said that she heard from the man who the album was largely about. “He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.’ That was nice,” she explained. “Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude. It’s a lot more mature way of looking at a love that was wonderful until it was terrible, and both people got hurt from it — but one of those people happened to be a songwriter.”
