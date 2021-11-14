Taylor Swift Talks Red Taylor’s Version, Ex’s Experience

Back when Red first came out, Taylor said that she heard from the man who the album was largely about. “He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.’ That was nice,” she explained. “Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude. It’s a lot more mature way of looking at a love that was wonderful until it was terrible, and both people got hurt from it — but one of those people happened to be a songwriter.”



Isaac Brekken / Getty Images for Clear Channel

