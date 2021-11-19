Taylor Swift Shares Old Pics Of Her Looking Drunk

“I cringe but I miss her.”

Taylor Swift has given us contemporary takes on moments from her past all week long, starting with a re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which dropped last Friday as Red (Taylor’s Version) to reflect new rights to the record.


The singer-songwriter took ownership over something else yesterday, too — a pair of 2019 photographs that picture her looking fairly intoxicated and became a viral meme when they initially hit social media two years ago.


The snapshots see Taylor, or “Drunk Taylor,” as the memes deemed her, enjoying a party she hosted around the time of that year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor shared them on Instagram yesterday with the captions, “Drunk Taylor was her name,” and “Mojitos were her game.”


Clever rhymes, after all, are kind of her thing.

Taylor shared the old photos as part of a longer Instagram video, which saw her lip-syncing to the lyrics of “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version).” The song featured Phoebe Bridgers.

“I cringe but I miss her,” Taylor captioned the post. “Your move @phoebebridgers.”


But there were some lyrics in “Nothing New” — specifically the rather straightforward admission “I’ve had too much to drink tonight” — that definitely fit the bill for that Instagram throwback.


Check out her social media video above to laugh along with Taylor.

