Taylor Swift Says Country Stars Can Absolutely Go Pop

Taylor Swift — country/pop music legend, new TikTok user — has been in the music game a long time!


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

And she’s no doubt heard her share of outdated advice, not to mention an avalanche of h8ters band-splaining to her why she should stay in one music lane.


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

Posting to TikTok, Taylor made a video captioned “Country Girls Can’t Go Pop,” an expert troll, IMO. Then, she shared images of her idol / country-pop trailblazer Shania Twain, aka a perfect example of country girls ABSOLUTELY going pop.

Even better, Shania made her own video paying homage to HER country-gone-pop idol, Dolly Parton!

“Thank you, @taylor swift!” Shania wrote. “I appreciate you! Paying this one forward to another trailblazer #DollyParton #MamaSaid # LetsGoGirls.”

THEN, Taylor dueted Shania’s video with the most adorable response: “I have ceased to be a person anymore I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts.”

“Queens of my heart,” Taylor called Shania and Dolly.

Back in 2014, Taylor talked to Ryan Seacrest about merging into the pop world on her 2012 album Red, saying, “The best choices are bold choices. With my last album Red, I kind of had one foot in pop and one foot in country, and that’s really no way to walk and get anywhere.”


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

She added, “If you want to continue to evolve, I think eventually you have to pick a lane, and I just picked the one that felt more natural to me at this point in my life.”

And in 2019, she told Billboard: “Crossing over to pop is a completely different world. Country music is a real community, and in pop I didn’t see that community as much. Now there is a bit of one between the girls in pop — we all have each other’s numbers and text each other — but when I first started out in pop it was very much you versus you versus you.”


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Anyway, in conclusion: LET’S GO GIRLS.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp

