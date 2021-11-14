Taylor Swift & Pete Davidson’s ‘Three Sad Virgins’ — Video – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift did more than just perform on ‘SNL’! The singer surprised fans with a hilarious appearance in a sketch on the Nov. 13 episode, hosted by Jonathan Majors.

Taylor Swift, 31, made an unexpected appearance in a Saturday Night Live sketch! The “Love Story” singer popped up in Pete Davidson‘s hilarious musical sketch dubbed “Three Sad Virgins” about three of his friends (who denied that they were virgins). “It’s not about you at all!” Pete assured his friends before going on to say they don’t have “any swag.”

“I thought this would be a fun thing for all of us — if not, let’s just end it,” Pete said to his protesting friends — but had one condition: they get through the bridge of the song! Taylor then popped in non-chalantly. “Hey Pete,” she said, as the guys seemed more enthused. Calling one a “sad Ron Weasley” (as in, the Harry Potter character) who looks like “Big Bird who lost all his feathers,” Taylor slayed her LOL-worthy addition to the song.

She noted the next friend had “the sex appeal” of a “scarecrow,” then questioned how John “stayed up” with his “big fat melon” (in reference to his head). “Because they’re three sad virgins — what? Three sad virgins, ohhh,” she sung, touching one of their faces. “And they’re going to die alone,” she added, closing the sketch!

Taylor and Pete seemed at ease on stage, which could have been awkward given her past tense history with his apparent latest fling, Kim Kardashian, 41. Taylor and Kim have been on the outs since 2016 over drama pertaining to a lyric in a Kanye West song where he suggested Taylor “might still have sex” with him.

This isn’t Tay’s first time acting on SNL: she pulled double duty as host and musical guest in conjunction with her album Fearless back in Nov. 2009. During her unforgettable opening monologue, she took a dig at her then recent ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, 29. While strumming on a guitar, she sang, “if you’re wondering if I might/ Be dating the werewolf from ‘Twilight’/ I’m not gonna comment on that/ In my monologue.” She then mouthed, “Hi, Taylor” at the camera. Prior to the joke, she also shaded ex Joe Jonas, 31. “You might think I’d bring up Joe, that guy who broke up with me on the phone/ Hey, Joe, I’m doing real well, tonight I’m hosting SNL,” she said.

Taylor also has an impressive list of SNL performances on her resume, making her debut in Jan. 2009 when she sang “Love Story” and “Forever & Always.” She then appeared later the same year for her hosting gig, taking a break until 2017 when she returned to promote the Reputation album. Taylor last appeared in 2019 to serenade the audience with two Lover tracks: the R&B influenced “False God,” and title track “Lover,” about her romance with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 30.

Jonathan Majors hosts with musical guest Taylor Swift THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/HpgqNjeYtf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2021

Earlier this week, Taylor appeared alongside host Jonathan Majors for a hilarious promo that also included Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang. Both SNL actors shared that they would be performing on the episode. “I’ll also be singing one song from a yet-to-be-released album,” Aidy declared, as a confused Jonathan questioned if she talked to any of the higher-ups. “Did you speak with the producers?” he responded. “I will also be doing a song from an album I haven’t even written yet,” Bowen chimed in as Taylor added, “I’ll also be doing music… if there’s time.”