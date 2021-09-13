Taylor Swift Misses Fans And Swifties On Twitter Are Sad

Taylor Swift is still relatively new to TikTok, but that didn’t stop her from completely wrecking us this Monday morning.

She posted a video about how she’s enjoyed making music during the pandemic to “connect with fans from afar,” but that she misses performing live in concerts.

I have to say, she completely nailed this trend. The caption, the music, the flashback photos are all perfect.


@taylorswift / Via tiktok.com

The plead face gets me. 

Almost immediately, Taylor Swift started trending on Twitter with “#WeMissYouTaylor” as her fans began sharing their love.


@itsvaleabarca / Dimitios Kambouris, Getty Images / Via Twitter: @itsvaleabarca

she gave us so much and this time we’re returning the favor. we love you and thank you for giving us so much these past years 💙💙💙

WE MISS YOU TAYLOR


@delicatraitor / Via Twitter: @delicatraitor

I think…I’ve never been more ready to go to a Taylor Swift concert in my entire life.

