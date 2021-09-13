Taylor Swift Misses Fans And Swifties On Twitter Are Sad

She posted a video about how she’s enjoyed making music during the pandemic to “connect with fans from afar,” but that she misses performing live in concerts.
I have to say, she completely nailed this trend. The caption, the music, the flashback photos are all perfect.
Almost immediately, Taylor Swift started trending on Twitter with “#WeMissYouTaylor” as her fans began sharing their love.
I think…I’ve never been more ready to go to a Taylor Swift concert in my entire life.
