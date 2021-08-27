Taylor Swift Jokes About Being A Cat Lady On TikTok

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Taylor’s pets mean the world to her!
“Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying, ‘Is cats, cat lady?’” she asked.
“Two cats is cats, and there’s more than one. And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady — two cats is a party,’” Swift added as the audience laughed.
The TikTok video then cut to a scene of Swift walking by the camera with her cat Meredith in her hand.
Then she returned with her other two pets, Benjamin and Olivia, before the video ended.
“*little did she know*,” Swift adorably captioned the clip with the hashtags “#swifttok” “#catsoftiktok,” and “#meow.”
Swift is a proud cat lady, and she’s not afraid to show it!
