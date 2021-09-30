Taylor Swift Is Releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) Early

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Grab your scarves, Swifties! RED (TAYLOR’S VERSION) IS COMING! 🧣

Fellow Swifties, 🗣THIS IS NOT A DRILL! ~Everything has changed~, and Red (Taylor’s Version) is gonna be here sooner than we thought!


Netflix

Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal. 

Since then, there’s been a littttle confusion as to exactly which era we’re in right now (1989, we see you 👀) but it looks like Red is in full swing…AND coming early.

That’s right! Taylor took to Twitter this morning to officially announce that Red (Taylor’s Version) will be arriving a whole week early on November 12th, 2021.

Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album🧣😍 🎥 🎥

https://t.co/FVp6xizaOG


Twitter: @taylorswift13

The album’s original release date was November 19, 2021. Never underestimate Taylor’s ability to fully utilize a 13, y’all.

But of course, a Swiftie never rests on the quest for Easter eggs. 👀


Twitter: @delicate133

Just a fun little idea, Taylor!

Well y’all, time to get back to business (patiently waiting for a lead single and emotionally preparing for the 10 minute “All Too Well.”)


AMAs

You can pre-save Red (Taylor’s Version) on Apple Music and Spotify here.

