Taylor Swift Is Releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) Early

Grab your scarves, Swifties! RED (TAYLOR’S VERSION) IS COMING! 🧣
Since then, there’s been a littttle confusion as to exactly which era we’re in right now (1989, we see you 👀) but it looks like Red is in full swing…AND coming early.
That’s right! Taylor took to Twitter this morning to officially announce that Red (Taylor’s Version) will be arriving a whole week early on November 12th, 2021.
But of course, a Swiftie never rests on the quest for Easter eggs. 👀
Well y’all, time to get back to business (patiently waiting for a lead single and emotionally preparing for the 10 minute “All Too Well.”)
