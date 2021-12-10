Taylor Swift Faces Trial In “Shake It Off” Copyright Lawsuit

Taylor Swift, riding high on the jubilant reception of her new album release, is going to trial over accusations that she lifted lyrics for her song “Shake It Off” from a 2000 song with the lyrics “playas, they gon’ play” and “haters, they gonna hate.”

The copyright lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleged that Swift copied the lines “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate” from a 3LW song, “Playas Gon’ Play,” written by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.

The lawsuit was tossed in 2018 by a judge who declared the lyrics “too banal” to be copyrighted. Hall and Butler appealed the ruling, and a court reversed it in 2019, saying that their complaint “still plausibly alleged originality.”

Judge Michael Fitzgerald, who originally dismissed the case, denied Swift’s request to do so again Thursday.

In his ruling, Fitzgerald wrote that though Swift’s team made “persuasive arguments” about how her hit 2014 song is different from “Playas Gon’ Play,” there is a “possibility that there is still a genuine dispute as to the potential substantial similarity between the lyrics and their sequential structure.”

The case will go to a jury trial but a date has not yet been set.

Peter Anderson, who is representing Swift in the lawsuit, did not respond to a request for comment. The singer’s spokesperson told the Guardian that the lawsuit “is not a crusade for all creatives, it is a crusade for Mr. Hall’s bank account.”

Hall and Butler’s attorney, Marina Bogorad, told Billboard that the court “did the right thing” and that her clients were “finally moving closer to the justice they so richly deserve.”

“The opinion… is especially gratifying to them because it reinforces the idea that their creativity and unique expression cannot be misappropriated without any retribution,” Bogorad said.

She did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.