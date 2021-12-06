Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Convinced Prince William To Sing Bon Jovi

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea.'”

Once upon a time at Kensington Palace, Taylor Swift performed an impromptu duet with Prince William for a crowd of local young people and a notable group of celebrities.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Max Mumby / Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi was there too, providing accompaniment via his guitar and some additional vocal support during a live rendition of “Livin’ On a Prayer” which I, personally, feel we don’t reminisce about as often as necessary.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Well, the second-in-line to the British throne recently revisited his memories of the spontaneous recital during an appearance on the latest episode of Time to Walk, a podcast series by Apple Fitness+.

Although William may not be a professional singer, he explained that Taylor’s powers of persuasion were responsible for making this moment happen back in 2013.


Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

William found himself onstage beside two of the music industry’s most prominent voices at that year’s Winter Whites Gala, a philanthropic event held to benefit a UK organization called Centrepoint that provides housing and other resources to youth and young adults experiencing homelessness.

“When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, ‘That’s it. My job is done,'” William recalled in one of his Time to Walk anecdotes. “‘I’ll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I’m off-duty a little bit now.’ Little did I think what was going to happen next.”


Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

“There’s a pause, and [Taylor] turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing,'” he continued. “To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in.”

“But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,'” William added, before noting that he was “in a trance” as he ultimately did follow the artist’s lead over to the stage.


Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

They high-fived after the job was done.


Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

“Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on,” the prince admitted. “I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast.”


Ben Pruchnie via Getty Images

You can — and you’ll want to — bear witness to the throwback yourself here.

