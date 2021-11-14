Taylor Swift And Pete Davidson Are SNL’s Newest Musical Duo

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

I will most certainly, absolutely have “Three Sad Virgins” stuck in my head for the rest of the week.


NBC

Jonathan fit right in with the cast, and Taylor blew the roof off the studio with her 10-minute performance of “All Too Well.”

One of the night’s best sketches featured Pete Davidson doing what has become his SNL signature: music video parodies.

This time he was joined by Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy), the new sketch comedy trio that joined the show this season.


NBC

They’ve made some hilarious videos throughout the beginning of the season, especially “Rami Wants a Treat” with Rami Malek.

Pete came in to ask the new guys if they wanted to do a music video with him, which they were obviously very excited to do.


NBC

It seems hard to believe because he’s only 27, but Pete is the sixth-longest tenured cast member currently on the show, following Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Colin Jost. He’s been there for eight seasons!

It started out simple enough, with Pete rapping about the frequent headlines about him in the media and bragging that his friends are all cool and famous, except for three sad virgins.

Pete assured John, Ben, and Martin that the song wasn’t actually about them and that they were just playing characters, but in the very next line he called them out by name, and the attacks became increasingly personal.

Eventually Pete could see they were getting upset and agreed to stop the video, but only after a bridge courtesy of Miss Swift herself.

And she let them have it.


NBC

Taylor’s comedy stylings should come as no surprise, since she hosted SNL in 2009, and has been in several sketches over the years.

Taylor’s doing just fine in the music scene on her own, but if she and Pete want to take this double act on the road, I won’t mind. “Three Sad Virgins” is pretty damn catchy.


NBC

And of course, major props to Please Don’t Destroy and Pete for coming up with the sketch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR