Taylor Swift And Pete Davidson Are SNL’s Newest Musical Duo

I will most certainly, absolutely have “Three Sad Virgins” stuck in my head for the rest of the week.
This time he was joined by Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy), the new sketch comedy trio that joined the show this season.
Pete came in to ask the new guys if they wanted to do a music video with him, which they were obviously very excited to do.
It started out simple enough, with Pete rapping about the frequent headlines about him in the media and bragging that his friends are all cool and famous, except for three sad virgins.
Pete assured John, Ben, and Martin that the song wasn’t actually about them and that they were just playing characters, but in the very next line he called them out by name, and the attacks became increasingly personal.
Eventually Pete could see they were getting upset and agreed to stop the video, but only after a bridge courtesy of Miss Swift herself.
And she let them have it.
Taylor’s doing just fine in the music scene on her own, but if she and Pete want to take this double act on the road, I won’t mind. “Three Sad Virgins” is pretty damn catchy.