Taylor Swift All Too Well10 Minute Lyrics Meaning

Raise your hand if you plan on staring into the void all weekend.
Taylor confirmed last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that this version is indeed the raw version — the version she wrote immediately post-breakup when she was feeling all the feels and pouring her heart out.
So, in order to help us all process. Let’s dissect.
I…don’t even know where to begin with this song, but let’s start with familiar lyrics including the scarf:
“You told me ’bout your past thinking your future was me” — yes, this is also part of the 2012 released version of this song, but just wanted to say — I’m STILL WRECKED.
OK, now for the new lyrics!! I was very caught off guard by this line:
Taylor, (like many women who date men have experienced), was clearly confused about her relationship with Jake, wondering if he ever really loved her, and what their relationship meant.
Now, my absolute favorite lyric in this entire new version — the lyric that summons an almost ethereal sorrow from a place within me I didn’t know existed, is this:
But in case we needed further confirmation that Jake Gyllenhaal is definitely the man behind Taylor’s 21-year-old heartbreak, the line “if we had been closer in age” only further confirms it was indeed Jake.
Mmk… LOTS to unpack here.
Damn, son.
The age gap between Taylor and Jake is once again referenced in this line, which could also be a nod to Jessica Lowndes, who Jake dated a few months after breaking up with Taylor in 2011. (Jessica was 23 at the time.)
In the next lines, Taylor talks about the scars she has from losing her “twin flame” — her other half. Brooklyn held a lot of painful memories for Taylor for a long time, so returning there probably felt like she had to bravely “soldier” through.
This song was perfect before, but the 10-minute version feels almost like a battle cry — a Shakespearean sonnet written to anyone who’s ever experienced the deepest kind of heartbreak. It’s — dare I say – perfect.
Mental health check — where’s everyone at? Are we able to process better now or still sobbing into the void?
And remember, we still have a SHORT FILM version of this song as well to get through later today!! But until then, let me know your thoughts on the re-recorded Red album, and particularly, “All Too Well.”